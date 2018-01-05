Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Insider Sells $125,100.00 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $123,270.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,300 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $172,989.00.
Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ MYOK) traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 242,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,050. The company has a market cap of $1,502.91, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 4.21. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $49.55.
A number of brokerages have commented on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 242,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 2,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
About Myokardia
MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.
