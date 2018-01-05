MSCI (MSCI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI Inc. is an independent provider of research-driven insights and tools for institutional investors. They have deep expertise in the areas of risk and performance measurement that is based on more than 40 years of academic research, real-world experience and collaboration with their clients. Their broad product line supports clients’ needs across all major asset classes and provides them with a consistent way of looking at risk and performance from front to middle office. They have a highly flexible business model that enables clients to select the individual products and services they need and integrate them into their own investment processes and methodologies. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 461,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. MSCI has a 12-month low of $79.89 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.96 million. MSCI had a return on equity of 106.15% and a net margin of 24.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $252,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 41,366.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,473 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 89.3% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,685,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,750,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,228,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MSCI by 64.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,685,000 after purchasing an additional 359,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1,502.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 293,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 274,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

