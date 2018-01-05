Morgan Stanley (MS) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Buy

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a top pick rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE MS) traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,967. The company has a market capitalization of $95,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 692,037 shares in the company, valued at $35,010,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 16,397 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $820,997.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,624.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,247 shares of company stock worth $4,284,364. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $696,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

