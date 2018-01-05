Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CEO Sells $44,963.47 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) CEO Rodney C. Sacks sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $44,963.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,174,028.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 64,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35,730.00, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $909.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,028.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29,250.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 397.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.99.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

