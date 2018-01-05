MKS Instruments (MKSI) vs. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Financial Comparison

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 16.44% 96.81% 19.64% MKS Instruments 16.97% 21.21% 12.66%

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mettler-Toledo International does not pay a dividend. MKS Instruments pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mettler-Toledo International and MKS Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 6 4 0 2.40 MKS Instruments 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus price target of $611.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. MKS Instruments has a consensus price target of $109.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given MKS Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and MKS Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $2.51 billion 6.39 $384.37 million $16.48 38.05 MKS Instruments $1.30 billion 4.18 $104.80 million $5.59 17.85

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments. MKS Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats MKS Instruments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications. The Company is also a provider of analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development, and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes. In addition, the Company is also a supplier of end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical and other industries. The Company serves food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemicals and cosmetics companies, and the transportation and logistics industry, among others.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides a range of instruments, components, subsystems and software, which are derived from its core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control and information technology, ozone generation and delivery, radio frequency (RF) and direct current (DC) power, reactive gas generation and vacuum technology. The Light & Motion segment provides a range of instruments, components and subsystems, which are derived from its core competencies in lasers, photonics and optics.

