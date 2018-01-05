Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1289004570635 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Mizuho Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 352,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,075. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $46,927.54, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc (MHFG) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international financial services in Japan and other countries. The Company’s segments include MHBK, MHTB, MHSC and Others. The MHBK segment includes Personal Banking; Retail Banking; Corporate Banking (Large Corporations); Corporate Banking; Financial Institutions & Public Sector Business; International Banking, and Trading and others.

