Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price target on Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Middlefield Banc ( MBCN ) traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.15. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $54.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

