Michaels Companies (MIK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Michaels Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.5387887397152 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of Michaels Companies ( NASDAQ:MIK ) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 1,552,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4,390.00, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

