Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) VP Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 21,400 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Joseph Elias Khoury sold 21,400 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $862,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 257,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,333. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

