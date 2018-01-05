McDonald's (MCD) PT Set at $190.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been given a $190.00 target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded McDonald's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.05 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.85.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.70. 2,756,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,200. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $118.52 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that McDonald's will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 0.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 75.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

