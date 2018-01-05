Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 2,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 5,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,538.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,079 shares of company stock valued at $110,178. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ MMLP) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 46,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,067. The firm has a market cap of $556.51, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.49. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.