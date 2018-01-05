Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314.40 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 313.70 ($4.19). Approximately 7,502,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.70 ($4.19).

Several analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 360 ($4.81) to GBX 345 ($4.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 435 ($5.82) to GBX 410 ($5.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345.73 ($4.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $5,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,851.82.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The retailer reported GBX 10.70 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of GBX 512.56 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Archie Norman bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($132,370.64).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

