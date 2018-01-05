Macquarie Lowers Viacom (VIAB) to Underperform

Macquarie cut shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a neutral rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Viacom to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 5,323,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,600. The firm has a market cap of $11,970.00, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. Viacom has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. analysts expect that Viacom will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

