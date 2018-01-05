Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 113,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth $242,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 51.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 282,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 95,599 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 333,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

