Liberty Interactive (QVCA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Interactive earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5674894247729 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QVCA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Liberty Interactive ( NASDAQ:QVCA ) traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.64. 3,190,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,000. Liberty Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $15,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 679,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $15,463,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,062 shares of company stock worth $18,428,588. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Interactive Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

