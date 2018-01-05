LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.42 ($117.17).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €98.00 ($116.67) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($110.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. set a €120.00 ($142.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sell” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

LEG Immobilien (FRA LEG) traded up €1.28 ($1.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €97.34 ($115.88). The company had a trading volume of 178,064 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.45. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €70.75 ($84.23) and a 52 week high of €97.23 ($115.75).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/leg-immobilien-ag-leg-receives-98-42-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.