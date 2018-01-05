Leagold Mining (LMC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Scotiabank

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) has been given a C$5.00 price target by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LMC. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leagold Mining in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.45 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$3.10. 552,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,398. Leagold Mining has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.92.

