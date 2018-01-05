Laureate Education (LAUR) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) debt fell 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.25% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $106.25. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,749.92 and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.41). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $983.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online).

