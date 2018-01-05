Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Initiates Coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Equities researchers at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EIGR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,667. The firm has a market cap of $144.07, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.54. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.18. equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

