Krones (KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($119.05) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($154.76) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. set a €118.00 ($140.48) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($117.86) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.41 ($131.44).

Krones (ETR:KRN) opened at €113.40 ($135.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,580.00 and a P/E ratio of 20.85. Krones has a one year low of €87.28 ($103.90) and a one year high of €121.25 ($144.35).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

