Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Koninklijke Philips earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1852443078467 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips ( PHG ) traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,025. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,170.00, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philips Nv Koninklijke sold 3,334,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $5,001,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,693,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

