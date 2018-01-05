Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirkland's’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.97. Kirkland's posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland's will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirkland's.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Kirkland's had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Kirkland's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kirkland's in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,223.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kirkland's by 1,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Kirkland's by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's (KIRK) opened at $12.00 on Friday. Kirkland's has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/kirklands-inc-kirk-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-96-per-share.html.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland's (KIRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.