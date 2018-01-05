KEYW (KEYW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) was downgraded by Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of KEYW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of KEYW from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KEYW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

KEYW (KEYW) traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 391,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,167. The firm has a market cap of $295.29, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.81. KEYW has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Pisano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,905.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Philip Luci purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $203,735 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KEYW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KEYW by 19.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KEYW by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KEYW by 72.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in KEYW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 451,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The KeyW Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information across the full spectrum of the Intelligence, cyber and counterterrorism communities missions. It operates through Government Solutions segment.

