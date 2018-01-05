Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Essilor International (EI) a €119.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($141.67) price target on Essilor International (EPA:EI) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($114.29) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($123.81) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($147.62) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a €101.00 ($120.24) price objective on shares of Essilor International and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a price objective on shares of Essilor International in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.43 ($142.18).

Get Essilor International alerts:

Shares of Essilor International (EPA:EI) opened at €112.80 ($134.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24,670.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.69. Essilor International has a one year low of €100.60 ($119.76) and a one year high of €122.15 ($145.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/kepler-capital-markets-analysts-give-essilor-international-ei-a-119-00-price-target.html.

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.