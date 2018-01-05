Kamada (KMDA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Kamada (NASDAQ KMDA) traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $211.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 1.04. Kamada has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 790,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 89,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

