Kadant Inc. (KAI) VP Sandra L. Lambert Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sandra L. Lambert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,892.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 29,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,633. The company has a market cap of $1,090.00, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.33 million. Kadant had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 117,641 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 182,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $6,105,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 154,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 506,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers.

