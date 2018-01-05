Juniper Networks (JNPR) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Headlines about Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the network equipment provider an impact score of 45.8721660596382 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 4,685,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,225. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,840.00, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $142,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,374,144.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,543 shares in the company, valued at $551,852.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

