John F. Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Stock

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) CEO John F. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ ABCD) opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/john-f-campbell-sells-15000-shares-of-cambium-learning-group-inc-abcd-stock.html.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc is an educational solutions and services company. The Company’s product lines include Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), ExploreLearning (www.explorelearning.com), Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com) and Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com). It operates through three segments: Learning A-Z, Voyager Sopris Learning and ExploreLearning.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.