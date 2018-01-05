Jefferies Group Increases Lamb Weston (LW) Price Target to $64.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Group to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE LW) traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,200. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8,430.00 and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.29 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 359.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

