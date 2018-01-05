Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6299093809835 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,889. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8,200.00, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.15, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,643 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

