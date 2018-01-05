Press coverage about Jarden (NYSE:JAH) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jarden earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.3908835929989 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Jarden (JAH) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.97. 46,573,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,007. Jarden has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jarden (JAH) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/jarden-jah-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-19.html.

Jarden Company Profile

Jarden Corporation (Jarden) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in three primary business segments: Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions and Outdoor Solutions. The Branded Consumables segment manufactures or sources, markets and distributes branded consumer products. The Consumer Solutions segment manufactures or sources, markets, and distributes household products.

Receive News & Ratings for Jarden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.