J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($16.04) to GBX 1,275 ($17.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.38) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.04) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 660 ($8.82) to GBX 760 ($10.16) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,078.71 ($14.42).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.93) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 871.50 ($11.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,307 ($17.48). The company has a market cap of $1,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.00.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

