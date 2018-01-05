Itron (ITRI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.18.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron (ITRI) traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 411,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,900. The company has a market cap of $2,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $486.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.55 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Deitrich sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $824,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 75,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,063,496.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 750,261 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,736 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,661,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 38.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $4,886,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Itron (ITRI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James Financial” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/itron-itri-research-coverage-started-at-raymond-james-financial.html.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.