iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,972,856 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 88,268,634 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,625,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1,138.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42,990.00 and a P/E ratio of 38.62. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $155.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5793 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. iShares Russell 2000 Index’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

