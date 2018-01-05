Investors Sell Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) on Strength (XLP)

Investors sold shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $37.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.68 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR traded up $0.25 for the day and closed at $56.93
The stock has a market cap of $9,450.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.
About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.