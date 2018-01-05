Investors sold shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $37.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.68 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR traded up $0.25 for the day and closed at $56.93

The stock has a market cap of $9,450.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) on Strength (XLP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/investors-sell-consumer-staples-select-sect-spdr-xlp-on-strength-xlp.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 146.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,957 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 22.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 739,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,940,000 after purchasing an additional 136,734 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1,985.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 105,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100,785 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the third quarter worth about $2,384,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.