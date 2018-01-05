Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 5th (AD, ALV, AMGN, AVXS, CAT, COK, CON, CS, ENI, EOAN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 5th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD) was given a €20.20 ($24.05) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV alerts:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($273.81) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €79.00 ($94.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €260.00 ($309.52) price target by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.30 ($36.07) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.00 ($20.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.85 ($11.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €59.00 ($70.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) was given a €108.00 ($128.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rueck (FRA:HNR1) was given a €112.00 ($133.33) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was given a $56.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €73.00 ($86.90) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was given a $190.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) was given a €130.00 ($154.76) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) was given a €130.00 ($154.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,800 ($24.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was given a $16.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,675 ($35.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €114.00 ($135.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €55.00 ($65.48) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €39.80 ($47.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €117.00 ($139.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) was given a $106.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 335 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.