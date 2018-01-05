Investar (ISTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISTR. Hovde Group restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Investar in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Investar ( NASDAQ ISTR ) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533. Investar has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $207.94, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

In other news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,941.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 2,500 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $57,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,033 shares of company stock valued at $24,263. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Investar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 133,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/investar-istr-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.