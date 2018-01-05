Inter Parfums (IPAR) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of Inter Parfums (IPAR) traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 102,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,533. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.00, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,206 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 70.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

