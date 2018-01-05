Insider Selling: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) CFO Sells 897 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed sold 897 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $43,908.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guy Melamed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Guy Melamed sold 605 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $26,408.25.

On Friday, November 3rd, Guy Melamed sold 5,355 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $257,040.00.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ VRNS) traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,811. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/insider-selling-varonis-systems-inc-vrns-cfo-sells-897-shares-of-stock.html.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.