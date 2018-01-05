Insider Selling: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Insider Sells £90,069.78 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Pete Raby sold 26,967 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.47), for a total value of £90,069.78 ($120,430.24).
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) opened at GBX 346 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.69 and a PE ratio of 988.57. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.20 ($4.59).
MGAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.08) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, December 11th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.27 ($4.58).
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World.
