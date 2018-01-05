Insider Selling: LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Director Sells $117,912.00 in Stock

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Director Timothy Triche sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $117,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Triche also recently made the following trade(s):

LTC Properties Inc (LTC) opened at $42.74 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.17.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 102.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

