Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $570,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,255.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 237,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5,585.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.36 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 250.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 213.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $221,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

