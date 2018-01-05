Insider Buying: Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,900.00 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.86. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.

