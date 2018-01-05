Imperva (IMPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Imperva in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Imperva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of Imperva (NASDAQ IMPV) opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,426.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 1.79. Imperva has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Imperva will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Imperva by 24.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Imperva by 8.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 43,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Imperva by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 907,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Imperva during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Imperva by 58.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

