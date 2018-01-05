IBERIABANK (IBKC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IBERIABANK earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.4195845787856 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 271,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,161.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $270.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.02 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Stephens lowered IBERIABANK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on IBERIABANK to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Iberia Capital lowered IBERIABANK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

In other news, insider John R. Davis sold 3,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $242,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,456.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $179,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,208.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/iberiabank-ibkc-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-04.html.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.