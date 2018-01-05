HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Shares Down 76%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) traded down 76% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $4.03. 12,288,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 4,496,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39.73 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Shares Down 76%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/htg-molecular-diagnostics-htgm-shares-down-76.html.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.