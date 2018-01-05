Horizon Therapeutics (HPTX) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HPTX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Horizon Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics 23.13% 21.30% 15.42% Horizon Therapeutics Competitors -13,486.12% -54.03% -24.46%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Therapeutics Competitors 145 809 1794 60 2.63

As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Horizon Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,533.00 Horizon Therapeutics Competitors $584.27 million $101.79 million 49.42

Horizon Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Therapeutics. Horizon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics rivals beat Horizon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Hyperion Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat disorders in the areas of orphan diseases. The Company’s products include RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid, BUPHENYL and AMMONAPS (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder. The Company’s products are used to lower ammonia in the blood. RAVICTI is used to treat urea cycle disorders (UCD). BUPHENYL is indicated as an adjunctive therapy in the chronic management of patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS). The Company sells BUPHENYL under the brand name AMMONAPS in Europe and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.