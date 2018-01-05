HMS (HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and health management and member engagement solutions to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and ensure regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of HMS ( HMSY ) traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 469,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,350. HMS has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,435.73, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). HMS had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

HMS announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 572,442 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,448 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

