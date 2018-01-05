Headlines about Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Highway earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0244741983279 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Highway (HIHO) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,300. Highway has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.78, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/highway-hiho-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-06.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Highway’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company manufactures and supplies various metal, plastic and electric parts, components and products to its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) clients, which are used by the Company’s customers in the manufacturing of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, compact disc players, laser disc players, computer equipment, electrical components, electrical connectors, vacuum cleaners, light fixtures, electro motors, pumps, automobiles and dishwasher, and other washing machine components.

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.