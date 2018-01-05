Head to Head Survey: Camelot Information Systems (CIS) & VMware (VMW)

Camelot Information Systems (NYSE: CIS) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Camelot Information Systems alerts:

Camelot Information Systems has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Camelot Information Systems and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camelot Information Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.55) -59.27 VMware $7.09 billion 7.46 $1.19 billion $3.50 37.50

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Camelot Information Systems. Camelot Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camelot Information Systems and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camelot Information Systems N/A N/A N/A VMware 18.97% 18.57% 8.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Camelot Information Systems and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camelot Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A VMware 0 12 19 0 2.61

VMware has a consensus price target of $124.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Camelot Information Systems.

Summary

VMware beats Camelot Information Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camelot Information Systems Company Profile

Camelot Information Systems Inc. (Camelot) is a China-based company. The Company is a provider of business solutions and information technology services to the top 500 business corporations and financial institutions in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan through a network of 27 regional or local subsidiaries. The Company’s Enterprise Application Services (EAS) business provides Enterprise Resource Management (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Supply-chain Management (SCM), and Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) services to its business corporation clients. The Company’s Financial Industry Services (FIS) business consists of a wide-range of solutions including Branch Front-end and Teller solutions, Financial Supply-Chain Management solutions, Operation Risk Management solutions, Regulatory Compliance solutions, and Life Insurance Core Application solutions.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC). The SDDC is designed to transform and modernize the data center into an on-demand service that addresses application requirements by abstracting, pooling and automating the services that are required from the underlying hardware. The Company provides many storage and availability products to offer data storage and protection options to all applications running on the vSphere platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Camelot Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camelot Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.